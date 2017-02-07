T.O.’s HOF factors provide convenient cover for those who don’t like him

Back when I actually worked for a living, I primarily handled cases arising from the firing of employees. Those lawsuits typically turn on the question of whether the reason given for the decision is the real reason, or whether it’s a pretext for one or more factors protected by the law.
They’re hard cases to prove, requiring lawyers to pierce behind excuses like “Joe was late for work too many times” in search of evidence of other employees who were late as often or more, without getting a pink slip.
As it relates to the Hall of Fame candidacy of Terrell Owens, his well-covered difficulties with teammates and coaches potentially provide a plausible basis for those voters who may be inclined to keep Owens out simply because they don’t like T.O. The question is whether it’s a pretext for voters who simply don’t like Owens because of who he is or how he treated them personally or collectively.
“They feel his disruptive behavior over the course of his career is sufficient grounds for keeping him out of Canton,” Paul Domowitch of the Philadelphia Daily News writes regarding the voters’ views on Owens. And while Domowitch supports Owens’ case for Canton, “[T]he locker room is an extension of the field, and therefore, voters are allowed to consider Owens’ disruptive behavior.”
Here’s the problem with allowing the line to be drawn somewhere beyond the actual field of play. We’ll never know how many other players have engaged in “disruptive behavior” but nevertheless got in to the Hall of Fame.
Hall of Fame receiver Cris Carter was “disruptive” at times (in fairness, not like Owens), but the voters never really made that case publicly when keeping Carter waiting over and over again. The thinking was that the voters simply didn’t like Carter; with statistics not so strong that entry was obvious, the voters didn’t feel compelled to cobble together a case against Carter beyond the gridiron.
“For the past two years, Owens has been buried in the room, portrayed as a divisive figure who cares only about himself,” writes Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com. “These views aren’t fake news — they are comments shared by former coaches and former teammates who couldn’t wait to get rid of a supremely talented player.”
Who are the former coaches and teammates who believe Owens was divisive and selfish? Donovan McNabb says Owens should get in (then again, McNabb thinks McNabb should get in). Brian Dawkins supports Owens’ enshrinement. Where are the former teammates who think he shouldn’t be enshrined?
Those who want to ignore T.O.’s statistical achievements should get every coach and quarterback and other key teammate on the record, if the narrative will continue to be that coaches and teammates thought he was too disruptive or too selfish or so much of an overall turd that it undermines his on-field performance. Along the way, those who want to keep Owens out also should take a closer look at the number of divisive and selfish players who made it to Canton during an era when the tendency to disrupt or be selfish wasn’t widely known.
Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice, for example, potentially could have been known as a very disruptive and selfish player in the age of social media and Twitter. As one media source told PFT several years ago, the 49ers’ P.R. staff during Rice’s career knew when Rice potentially would be inclined to say or do something controversial (typically after not getting the ball as much as he wanted it). They’d whisk Rice out of the locker room before it could happen. In today’s NFL, it’s a lot harder to hide those tendencies.
Owens played most of his career during an age when we know much more about players than we ever did. The increasingly-competitive media environment has compelled reporters to seek out scraps of scoop that could be used to advance a storyline, such as (for example) the idea that Owens deliberately created a rift in the Dallas locker room. To the extent that those kinds of things happened in the 1950s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, how would anyone have known?
Speaking of the 1990s, Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin stabbed a teammate in the neck with scissors.
In contrast, Owens never got in any trouble. Yes, he had verbal and possibly physical altercations with teammates. But none were attacked by T.O. with scissors or any other weapons. Since Irvin has a bronze bust, the absence of violent assaults by Owens should count for something.
Arguably, the worst thing Owens ever did was to want to be compensated for a level of performance in 2004 that nearly carried the Eagles to their first Super Bowl in franchise history. The Eagles flatly refused to modify his contract after an MVP-caliber performance in Super Bowl XXXIX six weeks after breaking his ankle. Owens decided that, if the Eagles weren’t going to pay him, he’d try to go to a team that would.
Stubbornness on both sides created a huge mess and non-stop media frenzy for the 2005 Eagles, but at least it shows that there was a method to the apparent madness of T.O. Yes, he could have handled it better, but the way in which he chose to exercise business leverage over the Eagles should not disqualify him from Canton.
If this process is going to continue with voters hiding behind the reputation of Terrell Owens without considering whether and to what extent others already in Canton have done similar things (or worse), it’s important for the voters who oppose T.O. to have something more tangible and more persuasive and more categorical than the “T.O. was a bad teammate mantra.” Surely, plenty of Hall of Famers were bad teammates. For Owens, whose statistically is the second or third greatest receiver of all time, there needs to be proof that he was a dramatically worse teammate than other bad teammates who already been given permanent residence on the team of pro football immortality.
Meanwhile, the fans and those in the media who believe T.O. should have a spot in Canton should demand that folks who ostensibly spend their professional lives getting to the truth will get to the truth about whether and to what extent Owens was so bad away from the football field to justify disregarding how good he was on it. Anyone who is willing to vote “no” on Owens without doing that work perhaps shouldn’t be in a position to vote on Owens or anyone else.
T.O. is arguably the 2nd or 3rd best WR to ever play the game. And he played hard as well. In the SB against NE he was playing his behind off with a broken foot whilst Donavan McNabb was puking in the huddle.
If he doesn’t deserve to be in the HOF…..who does?
As a 49er fan, I appreciate what he did for our team. He was a disruptive figure, but if he were 22 again and the 49ers had a chance to draft him, I hope they would.
Four words… That’s all it takes…”It’s a no brainer”… but the NFL HOF is fast becoming just as much a joke as the pro bowl .
Owens played most of his career during an age when we know much more about players than we ever did.
Owens IS the reason we know so much about him. So much more than anyone needed or wanted to know. He is one of those guys who makes you regret inventing twitter. He was THE Kardashian of NFL players.
But who wouldn’t love a self centered narcissistic attention grabber?
It is quite clear that writers have and probably allow their personal feelings to dictate their lack of objectivity when it comes to what he did on the field. Now, he never got arrested, DUI’s, killed anyone, burned houses, beat up girlfriends, i could go on. What a joke of a selection process.
So why hasn’t WR Isaac Bruce got in? He is one of the all-time top receivers and helped the Rams win a Super Bowl. Putting a receiver in the HOF is like pulling teeth for those guys.
Votes should be public so we can question guys on why they voted like they did. If votes were public Owens would have gotten in.
Any debate and voting process that puts Tony Dungy in the Hall while keeping Coryell & Flores out is screwed up beyond redemption.
You mention the Super Bowl run in ’04. They got there without him.
There are way worse people in the HOF. Terrell Owens should have been in on the first ballot. The people in the media who are against him aren’t exactly saints, either.
Calling him a “turd” doesn’t do justice to his antics.
Great player though……..crappy teammate.
You make the case against your own argument. Carter got in eventually, but had to wait. So let it be with Owens. Tell him to take a 10+ year vacation and get back to us.
He’s an idiot, but if that last batch of players can make it into the HOF, then he should too.
That was a crazy weak list, the HOF has a joke just like the Pro Bowl.
I love the Cris Carter example. Cris had a massive drug problem, and he gets in before Owens? Give me a break.
I don’t particularly care for TO the man, but as a player he was fantastic. The HOF has less credibility in my eyes until TO is in.
I hate the “disruptive” argument. So, by that measurement, are they going to keep Tom Brady out of the HOF?
@busch1724 says:
Feb 7, 2017 12:49 PM
You mention the Super Bowl run in ’04. They got there without him.
Not really. While it’s true he missed the playoff games, they would not have won those regular season games to make that far. Don’t act as if he didn’t play a huge role in the success of the 2004 team.
You sure you’re not Hugh Douglas hiding behind a fake name?
The HOF is irrelevant. To solve the problems stop voting and put everyone in. Fans know who the best players were and are. The whole thing has become a farce. Sick and tired of all the bitching that goes on now days.
T.O. was a true difference maker and playmaker. I don’t care that he had (has) a bad attitude. He was one of the best of the best for years, and he should be enshrined.
The HOF needs to redefine their rules for eligibility. Is it on the field, off the field, both? I vote for on the field and leave the other stuff for Walter Payton Man of the Year Awards.
Next year will be interesting again when Moss becomes eligible.
Amen!!
HOF started losing credibility once they let guys like Dungy in and now Terrell Davis. TD had 2-3 good years and only played for like, 5 or 6. Its a joke. People dont hold it in high regard anymore.
nhpats says:
T.O. is arguably the 2nd or 3rd best WR to ever play the game. And he played hard as well. In the SB against NE he was playing his behind off with a broken foot
And I recall the media actually bashing him for playing hurt, calling him selfish.
Charles Haley beat off in front of teammates in the locker room.
artvan15 says:
The HOF is irrelevant.
It officially became irrelevant when Dungy got in.
I was shocked to hear Dungy (1 SB) say on PFT the other day that Owens should get in because it should be about on-field/stats only. Again, that’s what 1SB Dungy says, so perhaps he’ll surrender his place for T.O.?
He shouldn’t get in because he was disruptive? Well, if that were true, it would show in the performance of the teams he played for, right? And, ultimately, performance comes down to wins and losses.
Well, Owens’s teams were 130-88 in games that he played. And that includes two losing records in his final two seasons when he was no longer the same player. Take those out, and Owens’s teams were 121-67 in the games he played.
121-67.
Hmm…
Pretty sure Michael Irvin (and others on those teams) were a huge distraction, as well as Lawrence Taylor. TO is a childish baby, but has not had any run-ins with the law, abuse, drugs, etc. Of course he should be in.
When LT made it (which obviously he should have), we heard over and over that the only thing that is considered is what the player did on the field.
The HOF conversation regarding wide receivers and what they have done is directly a result of one coach that changed the game
Don Coryell