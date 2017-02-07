Tom Brady owns 11 Super Bowl records

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady broke three single-game passing records at Super Bowl LI, added to four of his own career passing records, became the first player to play in seven Super Bowls and tied a record by being the second player to play on the winning team in five Super Bowls.
Add up those and the two single-game records Brady owned in previous Super Bowls, and he’s now the record holder for 11 different official NFL Super Bowl records. Here’s the complete list:
-
RECORDS BRADY SET AT SUPER BOWL LI
Most games played: 7
Most pass attempts, career: 309
Most pass attempts, game: 62
Most pass completions, career: 207
Most pass completions, game: 43
Most passing yards, career:2,071
Most passing yards, game:466
Most passing touchdowns, career: 15
-
RECORD BRADY TIED AT SUPER BOWL LI
Most games, winning team: 5 (tied with Charles Haley)
-
RECORDS BRADY SET AT OTHER SUPER BOWLS
Most consecutive completions: 16 at Super Bowl XLVI
Most pass attempts without an interception in a game: 48 at Super Bowl XLII