Tom Brady owns 11 Super Bowl records

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 7, 2017, 9:09 AM EST

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady broke three single-game passing records at Super Bowl LI, added to four of his own career passing records, became the first player to play in seven Super Bowls and tied a record by being the second player to play on the winning team in five Super Bowls.

Add up those and the two single-game records Brady owned in previous Super Bowls, and he’s now the record holder for 11 different official NFL Super Bowl records. Here’s the complete list:

RECORDS BRADY SET AT SUPER BOWL LI

Most games played: 7

Most pass attempts, career: 309

Most pass attempts, game: 62

Most pass completions, career: 207

Most pass completions, game: 43

Most passing yards, career:2,071

Most passing yards, game:466

Most passing touchdowns, career: 15

RECORD BRADY TIED AT SUPER BOWL LI

Most games, winning team: 5 (tied with Charles Haley)

RECORDS BRADY SET AT OTHER SUPER BOWLS

Most consecutive completions: 16 at Super Bowl XLVI

Most pass attempts without an interception in a game: 48 at Super Bowl XLII