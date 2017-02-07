Tom Brady says James White deserves his MVP truck

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 7, 2017, 6:54 AM EST

Patriots running back James White’s got to go to Disney World, and he’s probably getting something new to drive when he gets home.

Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady suggested he plans to give the truck that comes along with his Super Bowl MVP trophy to White, just as he did with Malcolm Butler two years ago.

“I think James White deserves it,” Brady said Monday.

White might have deserved the trophy Brady was holding as well, after setting Super Bowl records with 20 points scored (three touchdowns and a two-point conversion) and with 14 receptions, and the small matter of capping the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history with his overtime touchdown run.

“He just does everything right, and you can never get mad at him,” Brady said of White. “Even when he doesn’t make the play, he feels worse about it than you do. He’s just the best teammate, an incredible player and has been that way since he really assumed that big role when Dion [Lewis] got hurt [in November 2015]. I’m so proud of everything he’s accomplished. I’ve seen him grow up as a rookie, to working his tail off and becoming a big factor in all these games. . . .

“It was a great performance by him when we needed it most on the biggest stage, and he really came through for us.”

And now he has a new set of wheels as his reward.