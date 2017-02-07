Tom Brady’s “Roger that” shirt puts fifth ring on middle finger

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 7, 2017, 6:01 PM EST

After Patriots defensive coordinator wore a shirt on Monday portraying NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell as a clown, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was just a little more subtle at today’s victory parade.

Brady rode in a parade float with a shirt in front of him that seemed designed to deliver a middle finger to Goodell. The shirt said, “Roger that,” and displayed five Super Bowl rings. The first four were across the fingers on one hand, while the fifth was on the middle finger of the other hand.

Yes, the ring Brady earned on Sunday was placed on the middle finger, not the ring finger. The middle finger was emphasized on a shirt bearing the first name of the commissioner who suspended Brady for Deflategate. Is that obvious enough?

Brady was classy in his interactions with Goodell both on Sunday night when the Patriots received the Vince Lombardi Trophy and on Monday morning when Brady received the MVP trophy. But no one doubts what Brady really thinks of Goodell, and Brady made that clear with the shirt displayed on his parade float today.