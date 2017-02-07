 Skip to content

Tom Brady’s “Roger that” shirt puts fifth ring on middle finger

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 7, 2017, 6:01 PM EST
BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady of the New England Patriots celebrates during the Super Bowl victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images) Getty Images

After Patriots defensive coordinator wore a shirt on Monday portraying NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell as a clown, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was just a little more subtle at today’s victory parade.

Brady rode in a parade float with a shirt in front of him that seemed designed to deliver a middle finger to Goodell. The shirt said, “Roger that,” and displayed five Super Bowl rings. The first four were across the fingers on one hand, while the fifth was on the middle finger of the other hand.

Yes, the ring Brady earned on Sunday was placed on the middle finger, not the ring finger. The middle finger was emphasized on a shirt bearing the first name of the commissioner who suspended Brady for Deflategate. Is that obvious enough?

Brady was classy in his interactions with Goodell both on Sunday night when the Patriots received the Vince Lombardi Trophy and on Monday morning when Brady received the MVP trophy. But no one doubts what Brady really thinks of Goodell, and Brady made that clear with the shirt displayed on his parade float today.

14 Responses to “Tom Brady’s “Roger that” shirt puts fifth ring on middle finger”
  1. mullman76 says: Feb 7, 2017 6:04 PM

    That was subtle.

    Stay classy, chowds.

    Go Raiders

  2. pittsburghdamned says: Feb 7, 2017 6:04 PM

    How juvenile

    btw- You destroyed evidence.

  3. weepingjebus says: Feb 7, 2017 6:05 PM

    Not as glorious as either 1) Brady and Belichick laughing behind Goodell’s back while he was nearly booed off the field as he tried to congratulate team, or 2) Brady walking off and leaving Goodell sitting alone at the SB MVP ceremony. But at this point Goodell should be finishing up his resignation letter anyway.

  4. sportswart says: Feb 7, 2017 6:05 PM

    Whoa!
    Sick burn there Tommy boy..

  5. tootitan says: Feb 7, 2017 6:06 PM

    So what you’re actually reporting here is that Tom Brady is two-faced.

    We already knew that.

  6. greg3117 says: Feb 7, 2017 6:08 PM

    Good stuff!

  7. dtp15 says: Feb 7, 2017 6:09 PM

    whats he gonna do about it? suspend him?

  8. mmack66 says: Feb 7, 2017 6:10 PM

    In before the apoplexy.

  9. mannyiac says: Feb 7, 2017 6:11 PM

    Can you really blame Brady?

  10. wafflestomp says: Feb 7, 2017 6:11 PM

    Way to rise above it. (Eye Roll)
    Keeping it classy seems to be the Patriot way.

  11. skawh says: Feb 7, 2017 6:11 PM

    TB is 2 play calls from being 3-4 in SB’s. Spare me the GOAT. As it’s been said he’s the LOAT…luckiest of all time.

    So much for taking the high road. Keep it classy NE.

  12. mmack66 says: Feb 7, 2017 6:12 PM

    pittsburghdamned says:
    Feb 7, 2017 6:04 PM

    How juvenile

    btw- You destroyed evidence.
    ————————-

    You are pretty juvenile.

  13. iamapatsfan says: Feb 7, 2017 6:12 PM

    Anyone that doesn’t think this is hilarious has zero sense of humor.

    That or they choose to ignore what they know to be funny because their hate is too powerful to allow it.

  14. zeke2517 says: Feb 7, 2017 6:12 PM

    Everyone south of Massachusetts cares a little bit less about football now. Good job.

