Tuesday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on February 7, 2017, 7:03 AM EST

A look ahead to the Bills’ 2017 schedule.

Rounding up some early Dolphins mock draft predictions.

Going on no sleep was no problem for Patriots CB Eric Rowe on Monday.

Any discussion of the Jets offseason is likely to start with the quarterback position.

The Ravens have been given 40-1 odds on winning the next Super Bowl.

The Bengals reminisced about K Shayne Graham upon his retirement.

Getting claimed by the Browns means S Tyvis Powell is coming home.

A last look at the Steelers’ 2016 season.

Quarterbacks that may be available this offseason with an eye on the Texans.

What comes after Frank Gore at running back for the Colts?

Weird Al repped the Jaguars as part of FOX’s Super Bowl pregame show.

Kordell Stewart is a fan of the Titans’ future.

Terrell Davis and Shannon Sharpe hope for more Broncos representation in the Hall of Fame.

Hall of Fame K Morten Andersen didn’t spend much time with the Chiefs, but had some memorable moments.

Relocation won’t be first on the offseason to-do list for the Chargers.

Which free agents are most likely to leave the Cowboys?

WR Victor Cruz and RB Rashad Jennings are possible Giants cuts.

A free agency preview for the Eagles.

Does an Instagram post reveal the Redskins’ offseason plans?

False claims about former Bears LB Brian Urlacher’s new hair have led to a lawsuit.

Lions players think RB Zach Zenner and S Miles Killebrew will play big roles in 2017.

The Packers won’t be playing on opening night of the 2017 season.

The Super Bowl offered a reminder of the Vikings’ need for more impact on the interior of the defensive line.

The Falcons are officially in need of a new offensive coordinator.

Panthers QB Cam Newton has become a father for the second time.

Saints S Vonn Bell and LB Stephone Anthony checked out the Super Bowl festivities.

The Buccaneers have a lot of impending free agents on their roster.

Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald hit the ice for the first time.

Five key parts of the Rams offseason.

Former 49ers DB George Maderos died at the age of 83.

Does Terrell Davis’ Hall of Fame election bode well for former Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch?