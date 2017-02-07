Tyrod Taylor posts a slew of workout videos

Posted by Josh Alper on February 7, 2017, 2:03 PM EST

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor said last week that he hasn’t spoken to the Bills about his contract yet this offseason, which means we don’t know what approach the team will be taking in regard to their quarterback.

They can exercise the option that will guarantee him $30.5 million in money, they could try to renegotiate the deal to keep him at a lower cost or they could let Taylor walk away. There doesn’t appear to be any chance that they’d be making the last choice because of any concerns related to the groin surgery Taylor had last month.

Taylor is moving well in a series of videos posted to his Instagram story and one to his regular account that included dropbacks, non-linear movements and treadmill intervals that show he’s making progress in his recovery from the operation.

Taylor’s videos update his fans of his progress and they also give other teams a look at how he’s doing, something that could come in handy in the event the Bills decide to go through door No. 3 and move on without Taylor this offseason.