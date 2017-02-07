 Skip to content

Who will the Browns’ Week One starter be?

Posted by Mike Florio on February 7, 2017, 11:48 PM EST
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Clemson Tigers reacts after a touchdown by running back Wayne Gallman #9 (not pictured) during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images

With veteran Josh McCown released by the Browns, the universe of potential Week One starters in Cleveland has shrunk. A little.

The team still has multiple options. Predicting the Browns’ starter on the first weekend of the season becomes the subject of Wednesday’s PFT Live question of the day.

Pick an option below, offer up a comment, identify a candidate not on the list, and then tune in for Wednesday’s show, which begins at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio and slides over to NBCSN at 7:30 a.m. ET for the final 90 minutes.

Guests include new 49ers G.M. John Lynch.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Cleveland Browns, Home, Rumor Mill
Respond to “Who will the Browns’ Week One starter be?”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!