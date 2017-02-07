Who will the Browns’ Week One starter be?

Posted by Mike Florio on February 7, 2017, 11:48 PM EST

With veteran Josh McCown released by the Browns, the universe of potential Week One starters in Cleveland has shrunk. A little.

The team still has multiple options. Predicting the Browns’ starter on the first weekend of the season becomes the subject of Wednesday’s PFT Live question of the day.

Pick an option below, offer up a comment, identify a candidate not on the list, and then tune in for Wednesday’s show, which begins at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio and slides over to NBCSN at 7:30 a.m. ET for the final 90 minutes.

Guests include new 49ers G.M. John Lynch.