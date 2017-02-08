Antonio Brown wants to “rebuild the trust” in Pittsburgh

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 8, 2017, 10:06 AM EST

The Steelers were sufficiently frustrated with Antonio Brown’s playoff postgame video that it was easy to wonder if it was the last straw, and that it could become pretext for trading the star wide receiver who happens to be due for a raise.

But Brown told Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report that he hopes to be a “Steeler for life” and that he hopes to learn from the mistake he made.

“It was a dumb mistake,” Brown said. “Can’t believe I did it, and it won’t happen again. I promise you that. . . .

“The big thing I learned is that I have some growing up to do, and I’m going to do it. I learned a lot from it and will keep learning. I’m going to rebuild the trust with my teammates and my coaches. I promise you that, too.”

Of course, part of that rebuilding centers on more than the video, as we’ve now heard numerous reports of a player who some consider too focused on his own stats, or own image.

And if the team wants to help him with his goal of being a “Steelers for life,” it’s going to be expensive. He’s entering the final year of his old contract, and coming off four straight 100-catch seasons, that’s going to position him for a gigantic deal.