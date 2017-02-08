Bart Hubbuch sues New York Post over Trump tweet termination

The New York Post fired NFL reporter Bart Hubbuch after he posted a tweet criticizing the new President. Hubbuch has now taken a page from the Donald Trump playbook; Hubbuch has sued the Post.
The lawsuit, which was passed along to PFT by sports law attorney Daniel Wallach, alleges that the Post violated New York Labor Law Section 201-d, which makes it “unlawful for any employer . . . to discharge from employment . . . an individual . . . because of . . . an individual’s legal recreational activities outside work hours, off of the employer’s premises and without use of the employer’s equipment or other property.”
Hubbuch claims that he was fired after posting a tweet “on his own time, from his own computer, and from his own home” that compared the inauguration of President Trump to Pearl Harbor and 9/11 by listing the month, day, and year of the three occasions.
“Not known for its sensitivity,” the lawsuit alleges at Paragraph 3, “the Post regularly exploits tragedy, violence and death to sell news. It also pushes the bounds of what is considered appropriate news coverage.”
Also, Paragraph 4 repeats a past public remark from a Post supervisor that “[w]e like to be pirates.”
“In keeping with its tabloid style, the Post has sensationalized the actual or perceived the fault of democratically elected leaders by running covers showing them dressed up like tyrants responsible for murder, torture and repression,” Hubbuch alleges at Paragraph 5.
Even without that reputation or reality of the Post, the core allegation remains that Hubbuch made the remark “outside of work, on his own time, under his own name, in his own home, from his own Twitter feed, and without the use of any of the Post’s equipment or other property,” as explained in Paragraph 8.
Hubbuch further claims at Paragraph 13 that he was told he wouldn’t be fired if he apologized for the tweet, and he did apologize. He also compares his firing to the opinions expressed by the Post when ESPN fired Curt Schilling and apparently removed him from a documentary for sending controversial tweets, calling the former “petty and childish” and the latter “full[y] Stalinist.”
The lawsuit suggests that the decision to fire Hubbuch was “influenced by [Post owner Rupert] Murdoch’s interest in pleasing Trump and not upsetting him, now that Trump has the power to either directly benefit or harm Murdoch and 21st Century Fox.”
Although the Post will surely try to claim that the decision was motivated by other incidents of alleged misconduct, it’s clear from the statement provided by the Post to PFT last week that the Trump tweet was the trigger for the termination: “Mr. Hubbuch has engaged in a pattern of unprofessional conduct and exhibited serious lack of judgment, including most recently showing disrespect for the victims of Pearl Harbor and 9/11.”
Thus, this case will turn on whether Hubbuch’s conduct falls within the scope of the legal provision that protects employees against termination for engaging in “legal recreational activities outside work hours, off of the employer’s premises and without use of the employer’s equipment or other property.” If it does, he should win; if it doesn’t, he should lose.
If Hubbuch wins, he could get his job back. In addition to seeking an award of monetary damages, Hubbuch requests reinstatement to his position.
If Hubbuch and the Post beat the ever loving snot out of each other, we all win.
This guy is just a leftist troll..
Got what was coming to him.
Comparing a democratic inauguration to 2,500 and 3,000 innocent deaths respectively is incredibly wrong. Absolutely no place for that.
I hate this guy buuuttttt pretty funny if thy had to give him his job back
If a reporter got fired for an anti-Obama tweet people would lose their minds.
“A fool and his career are soon parted”
Curt Schilling would like to have a word with you.
Welcome to Trump’s America. Much like his hero Putin, delegitimization of the press and its members is the first step in controlling the message.
Fake news? Fake president is more like it.
Bart went out on a limb with a heroic display of social media rebellion, trashing Donald Trump. Something that had never been attempted before or since.
New York State is generally considered to be an “employment at will” state, which means that a private sector employer can pretty much hire and fire as he or she pleases and a discharged employee usually will have no legal recourse even when the discharge is unfair or unreasonable.
The law “trumps” his lawsuit.
Maybe grown adults should stay off social media?
Good for him. The righties sure love calling those that can’t take criticism “snowflakes” but they kiss the feet of the ultimate snowflake. The hypocrisy force is strong with them, it is.
I bet the chances are low that he felt sad when Hank Williams lost the MNF singing gig after calling Obama and Biden “The Enemy.”
Dude’s fired and he isn’t getting his job back, either. That road is already paved. Don’t be all mad and surprised when you find out it goes both ways.
His defense seems to be that trashing the President is his “recreational activity.” Great testimony as to his mental stability.
When I was trying to get something rolling as a Giants blogger, I checked facts with some established beat writers. Most were cordial. Ralph Vacchiano and Pat Traina among the best. Hubbuch stole a story idea and had it posted within an hour. To say I was not saddened to hear of his firing is an understatement. Karma.