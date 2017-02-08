Bears will increase ticket prices for 2017

Posted by Mike Florio on February 8, 2017, 2:47 PM EST

It’s been a long time since the Bears have been Daaaaaaaa Bears. Regardless, it’s going to be more expensive in 2017 to witness the exploits of the team in person.

The Bears have announced that, on average, season-ticket prices will increase by 2.6 percent. Most seats will increase by one-to-four percent, but some seats will see a drop in price.

The Bears also will use variable pricing, with three regular-season tiers to go along with preseason pricing. Single-game tickets will continue to be more expensive, giving fans an incentive to buy tickets to more than one game.

The 2017 schedule includes home games against their NFC North rivals and the Falcons, Panthers, Steelers, Browns, and 49ers.