Bears will increase ticket prices for 2017

It’s been a long time since the Bears have been Daaaaaaaa Bears. Regardless, it’s going to be more expensive in 2017 to witness the exploits of the team in person.
The Bears have announced that, on average, season-ticket prices will increase by 2.6 percent. Most seats will increase by one-to-four percent, but some seats will see a drop in price.
The Bears also will use variable pricing, with three regular-season tiers to go along with preseason pricing. Single-game tickets will continue to be more expensive, giving fans an incentive to buy tickets to more than one game.
The 2017 schedule includes home games against their NFC North rivals and the Falcons, Panthers, Steelers, Browns, and 49ers.
Between the murders and the Bears, why would anyone live in Chi town??
Diehard pats fan from Mass living in Chicago. I won’t go to soldier as is based on the bears, the parking situation, and the putrid prices. My wife is a Chicagoan, and she wanted to get on the season ticket wait list, until the letters PSL and dollar signs came to mind…
Yeah, great timing… right after 3-13, 6-10, 5-11 seasons.
Sure… they’ll pay more for that, eh?
“Between the murders and the Bears, why would anyone live in Chi town??”
Because it is a world-class city going through a difficult period right now. Plus, the World Champion Chicago Cubs.