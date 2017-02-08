Bengals claim wide receiver Chris Brown

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 8, 2017, 5:11 PM EST

The Bengals have claimed wide receiver Chris Brown via waivers from the Cowboys, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Wednesday.

Brown went undrafted last spring out of Notre Dame, then signed with the Cowboys. Brown got off to a strong start in training camp before suffering a broken foot. He was eventually waived-injured, then landed on the team’s injured-reserve list after going unclaimed.

The Bengals claiming Brown this time around probably means they liked what they saw from him in their draft preparation last spring and feel Brown has a chance to contribute in what’s still a fairly unproven receiving corps behind perennial Pro Bowler A.J. Green.

The Cowboys had listed Brown at 6-foot-2, 193 pounds.