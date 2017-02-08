 Skip to content

Bengals claim wide receiver Chris Brown

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 8, 2017, 5:11 PM EST
ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 07: Chris Brown #2 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is tackled by Delonte Hollowell #24 of the Michigan Wolverines after a third quarter catch at Michigan Stadium on September 7, 2013 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 41-30. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Bengals have claimed wide receiver Chris Brown via waivers from the Cowboys, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Wednesday.

Brown went undrafted last spring out of Notre Dame, then signed with the Cowboys. Brown got off to a strong start in training camp before suffering a broken foot. He was eventually waived-injured, then landed on the team’s injured-reserve list after going unclaimed.

The Bengals claiming Brown this time around probably means they liked what they saw from him in their draft preparation last spring and feel Brown has a chance to contribute in what’s still a fairly unproven receiving corps behind perennial Pro Bowler A.J. Green.

The Cowboys had listed Brown at 6-foot-2, 193 pounds.

  1. rutchaser says: Feb 8, 2017 5:43 PM

    Nothing matters until Marvin Lewis is gone. I’m beyond done.

