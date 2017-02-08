Bobby Turner leaving Atlanta for San Francisco

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 8, 2017, 12:49 PM EST

New 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan might not be hiring a coordinator, but he is reeling in some old friends to help fill his coaching staff.

According to Gil Brandt of NFL.com, Falcons running backs coach Bobby Turner is leaving Atlanta to join Shanahan’s staff on the same position.

Turner was previously believed to be one of the assistants the Falcons might have blocked Shanahan from taking, but apparently that’s not the case. The longtime Broncos assistant (under Kyle’s dad) has also worked in Washington, and was assistant head coach there.

With new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian coming aboard and reportedly keeping the system the same, there’s plenty of change around him. Quarterbacks coach Matt Lafleur left to become offensive coordinator for the Rams, and defensive coordinator Richard Smith and line coach Bryan Cox won’t be back.