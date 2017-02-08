Bobby Turner leaving Atlanta for San Francisco

New 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan might not be hiring a coordinator, but he is reeling in some old friends to help fill his coaching staff.
According to Gil Brandt of NFL.com, Falcons running backs coach Bobby Turner is leaving Atlanta to join Shanahan’s staff on the same position.
Turner was previously believed to be one of the assistants the Falcons might have blocked Shanahan from taking, but apparently that’s not the case. The longtime Broncos assistant (under Kyle’s dad) has also worked in Washington, and was assistant head coach there.
With new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian coming aboard and reportedly keeping the system the same, there’s plenty of change around him. Quarterbacks coach Matt Lafleur left to become offensive coordinator for the Rams, and defensive coordinator Richard Smith and line coach Bryan Cox won’t be back.
After seeing that historic offensive collapse in the super bowl, I, personally, would hire an offensive coordinator. We seen what happened offensively the last 17 minutes of the game. I’m just saying.
at this point, it might be easier to report on who is staying in Atlanta.
Dan Quinn…..anyone else?
Defensive coordinator Richard Smith will not be returning to a coordinator role with the team and may be shifting to another staff position
The new DC appears to be coming from within, the DB or LB coach.
Kyle Shanahan is gutting the coaching staff of the Falcons making the team’s appearance at the next Superbowl subject to ticket availability. It seems absurd that the team would allow itself to be gutted but I suppose the new OC has “his” people ready to fill the empty offices. Sad for Atlanta sports fans. Perhaps karma will reward Shanahan and the 49ers with six years of ….
I fully expected Arthur Blank to go Grady Little on the whole Falcon coaching staff after that finish.