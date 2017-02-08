Browns cut ticket prices for next season

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 8, 2017, 12:01 PM EST

Proving that a thing is worth exactly what someone will pay for it, Browns tickets are getting cheaper.

The Browns announced they have cut prices for 40 percent of their seats next year.

“We are incredibly grateful for the passion and support we receive from our fans and felt it was appropriate to adjust our ticket pricing at this time,” team spokesman Peter John-Baptiste said in a release. “We have decreased a significant percentage of ticket prices because it was the right thing to do for our fans.”

Some sections of the stadium will stay the same price, but 40 percent of their season tickets will be cheaper next year, including 90 percent of the seats in the upper deck, where season tickets can be bought for between $25-$65 a game. The team said they’ll be in the bottom two in the NFL in terms of ticket price, which is reasonable considering the product they’ve put on the field.

They’ve only raised prices one time in the last nine years, which is one more time than they’ve had a winning record over that span.

It’s a nice enough gesture on the team’s part, and a recognition that even the most loyal of sports fans can eventually find something else to do with their money.