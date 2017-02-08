Browns hire David Lee as quarterbacks coach

Posted by Josh Alper on February 8, 2017, 11:02 AM EST

The Browns’ search for a new quarterbacks coach has come to an end.

Tight ends coach Greg Seamon handled the quarterbacks when the staff was at the Senior Bowl and there was a reported interview with Jeff Garcia, but the Browns ultimately moved in a different direction. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the team has hired David Lee to fill that role on Hue Jackson’s staff.

Lee was on the Bills staff in the same position for the last two years and spent two years with Rex Ryan working for the Jets the two years before that. He also helped popularize the Wildcat in the NFL with the Dolphins in 2008 and has been a college head coach and offensive coordinator over a four-decade coaching career.

Lee worked with Tyrod Taylor in Buffalo and there’s a chance that Taylor will be available on the open market, a development that would likely be of interest to a Browns team in need of an answer at quarterback. Whether Taylor is a consideration or not, Lee will almost certainly be working with a new arrival to Cleveland as the Browns are unlikely to head into next season with Robert Griffin III and Cody Kessler as their only options.