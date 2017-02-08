Report: Chiefs hire Rod Wilson as assistant special teams coach

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on February 8, 2017, 2:10 AM EST

Following the departure of Brock Olivo to join Vance Joseph’s staff in Denver, the Kansas City Chiefs needed a new assistant special teams coach.

According to Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star, Olivo’s replacement will be former Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Rod Wilson.

Wilson played under Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub in Chicago from 2005-08. He also served as an assistant with the Chiefs during training camp in 2015. Now he’s got a full-time gig on staff.

Wilson appeared in 51 total games in six seasons in the league with 47 tackles and a forced fumble.