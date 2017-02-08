Claims of Colts stealing signals aren’t new

Posted by Mike Florio on February 8, 2017, 12:02 PM EST

When NFL Network’s Deion Sanders accused the Colts of stealing signals, many reacted by saying, “Why is this the first time we’re hearing this?”

It actually wasn’t.

More than eight years ago, I posted a blurb regarding a contention from John Madden of NBC’s Sunday Night Football that then-Chargers defensive coordinator Ron Rivera believed the Colt had obtained San Diego’s defensive signals.

“If the Colts had the Chargers’ signals, would that mean that the Colts were cheating?” I wrote at the time. “It depends on how the Colts got them. If Indy’s advance scouts used a pencil and paper to crack the code, it’s fair game. But if they videotaped the signals, then it’s cheating.”

That’s essentially how former Colts coach Tony Dungy explained the situation during Wednesday’s PFT Live. We’ll be giving Deion a chance to join the show to elaborate on his claims — and to explain why he singled out the Colts for something that any other team could have been doing.