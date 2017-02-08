Dan Fouts: Ripping HOF process won’t help Terrell Owens

Former Chargers quarterback, current CBS broadcaster and Hall of Famer Dan Fouts had a Hall of Fame vote for the first time this year, which meant that he was one of the people in the room when it came time to decide if Terrell Owens would be granted admission to Canton.
For the second straight year, Owens did not make the cut from 15 to 10 in the first round of voting and the thumbs-down from the selection committee received almost as much attention as the group of seven men that were ultimately voted into the Hall. Owens tweeted after learning his fate that it is a “flawed process” but Fouts said the wideout got a fair shake and won’t help his cause by slamming the people doing the voting.
“I think his numbers are very worthy, but again on the other side of it, I think his actions on and off the field, on the sidelines, in the locker room, and the fact he played for so many teams and was such a great player, the question that comes back to me is if he was such a great player, why did so many of those teams get rid of him? And I think we all know the answers,” Fouts said on The Midday 180 in Nashville, via ESPN.com. “I think he did receive a fair evaluation of his career, both pros and cons. But obviously ripping the Hall of Fame in the process, what good is that going to do. I just don’t understand that. I didn’t understand a lot of things he did in his career.”
Owens’ reaction to the vote shouldn’t hold any weight in deliberations about his football career, but, as Fouts and others have made clear, football isn’t the problem for Owens when it comes to the Hall of Fame.
“the thumbs-down from the selection committee received almost as much attention as the group of seven men that were ultimately voted into the Hall.” It is a shame but this is on the selection committee for establishing this distraction. Be the bigger ‘men,’ quit acting like females and get the guy in. It’s not about the columnist or even Terrell for that matter, it’s supposed to be about honoring the best we as fans have ever seen. This is too much to ask?!?!
“Ripping HOF process won’t help Terrell Owens”
Bologna…placing blame on everyone but himself helped him become a stand-up locker room guy. The same method can be transferable to the HOF.
Dan Fouts 86-84-1 career record
58.8 completion percentage
254 TD 242 INT
3-4 playoff record with 12 TD and 16 INTs
Well with those standards I’m sure Rick Mirer is a first ballot HOFer. True, he wasn’t good on the field but he was nice and evidently that seems to carry equal weight as playing ability.
Well, at least he’s being honest, I guess, and admitting that they just don’t like Owens (even though almost none of the people voting were ever on a team with him) and failing to vote in the guy that is 2nd all-time in receiving yards and 3rd all-time in receiving TDs has nothing to do with football at all….probably one of the reasons that so few people pay any real attention to the football HOF.
HOF voting should be about on the field performance. If you are a voter and interject your own political bias, you should be removed from your position as a voter.
The fact that he was on so many teams and was able to put up gaudy numbers on each of those teams shows that he has talent and isn’t just a result of a system.
Owens is right, the process is flawed and Fouts should realize he’s not the morality police. I was never a TO guy and didn’t care for his attitude, but the fact is, TO’s numbers are well beyond “very worthy”, so he obviously didn’t get a fair shake. Apparently the HOF induction process is as flawed as the NFL itself, and lacks the same integrity when you have these clowns acting like this.
Owens > Fouts