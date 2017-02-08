Deion Sanders fires back at criticism of his cheating claims

Posted by Mike Florio on February 8, 2017, 3:12 PM EST

After Super Bowl LI, NFL Network’s Deion Sanders proclaimed without facts that the Colts stole signals in the same time frame that the Patriots were caught videotaping defensive coaching signals. In response to the specific, thoughtful, detailed explanation from Hall of Fame Colts coach Tony Dungy regarding the issue of legal and illegal signal stealing, Deion has nothing to say.

Well, not nothing. He’s basically playing the “believe me” card and he’s attacking those who had the nerve to point out the things that, you know, he said on the air.

“You know me and I don’t lie!” Sanders said on Twitter. (Actually, most of us don’t know Deion, and if every potential inaccuracy, exaggeration, or falsehood could be conclusively defended by saying “I don’t lie!” then any follow-up questions regarding matters of controversy or conflict would be met with that same answer.)

“I guess aint nobody sports wise got anything to fill their boring talk shows or columns up so they’re bringing up a old issue thats accurate,” Sanders separately said, firing a shot at those who reacted to his vague and incomplete allegations of cheating.

Oh, I’ve got plenty of things to fill up my boring talk show. But when a Hall of Famer and a high-profile TV analyst downplays proven cheating from one NFL franchise by declaring conclusively that another NFL franchise cheated in the same or similar way, that gets my attention.

We’ve separately invited Deion to call PFT Live for further discussion of the issue. NFL Network declined on his behalf. Unless and until Deion addresses the matter in a neutral setting with non-softball questions from a fellow league employee, I’m going to assume that he’s misinformed at best and flat-out spreading something other than the #truth at worst.