 Skip to content

Dont’a Hightower won’t go to White House, “Been there, done that”

Posted by Josh Alper on February 8, 2017, 12:30 PM EST
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Dont'a Hightower #54 of the New England Patriots holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Getty Images

Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower is the latest member of the team to say that he won’t be part of a visit to the White House after winning Super Bowl LI.

Tight end Martellus Bennett and safety Devin McCourty will also be skipping any trip to D.C. while running back James White says that he’s still deciding what he’ll do. While McCourty and Bennett suggested that their decision to pass on a trip were motivated by the fact that President Trump would be the person greeting them, Hightower’s motivation appears to be different.

“Been there, done that,” Hightower said when asked his plans, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

Hightower isn’t even referring to the Patriots’ last trip to the Super Bowl because he missed that one as well. He took a trip with the University of Alabama after they won a national title with Hightower on the roster and that one trip is apparently enough for the linebacker.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, New England Patriots, Rumor Mill
2 Responses to “Dont’a Hightower won’t go to White House, “Been there, done that””
  1. clarencewhorley says: Feb 8, 2017 12:33 PM

    Love Zues

  2. biancaneri says: Feb 8, 2017 12:38 PM

    That sounds suspiciously like a way of saying “I don’t wanna meet Trump, but I also don’t want to make a big deal out of it” to me. But whatever, it’s his choice.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!