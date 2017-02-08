 Skip to content

Eagles release cornerback Leodis McKelvin

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 8, 2017, 2:57 PM EST
PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 13: Leodis McKelvin #21 of the Philadelphia Eagles breaks up a pass intended for Taylor Gabriel #18 of the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 13, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Falcons 24-15. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Eagles have released veteran cornerback Leodis McKelvin.

McKelvin, 31, started 12 games and had two interceptions in his only season with the Eagles.

The Eagles had signed McKelvin to a two-year deal before last season and would have soon owed him a roster bonus of $1.2 million had they kept him. He was also a cap casualty last offseason in Buffalo, where he played his first eight seasons after the Bills selected him in the first round in 2008.

McKelvin has 15 career interceptions in 111 games.

