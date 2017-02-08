Eagles release cornerback Leodis McKelvin

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 8, 2017, 2:57 PM EST

The Eagles have released veteran cornerback Leodis McKelvin.

McKelvin, 31, started 12 games and had two interceptions in his only season with the Eagles.

The Eagles had signed McKelvin to a two-year deal before last season and would have soon owed him a roster bonus of $1.2 million had they kept him. He was also a cap casualty last offseason in Buffalo, where he played his first eight seasons after the Bills selected him in the first round in 2008.

McKelvin has 15 career interceptions in 111 games.