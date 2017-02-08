Falcons coach Dan Quinn: “This hurts like hell”

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 8, 2017, 6:54 AM EST

While the Patriots were busy partying and celebrating, the Falcons were left to pack up their stuff and reset for an unsatisfying offseason.

But coach Dan Quinn told his players not to wallow in the misery, but to take the lessons from the epic collapse or “the pain wasn’t for anything.”

“I want these guys to know this hurts like hell,” Quinn said, via the team’s official website. “I told them the same thing: ‘I’m hurting too. And I want you to watch the game and then I want us to be able to move on. The longer we keep looking back in the rearview mirror, it takes away from everything that’s moving forward.’

“I told them also they’re just leaving the locker room today, they’re not leaving the brotherhood. . . . The foundation has been laid down and built. And we’re not backing off that one bit.”

Of course, there’s plenty of work to be done, as they appear to be changing both coordinators, and have plenty of contractual work to do to the roster before next season.

“We’ve got a fantastic team, you guys. And a bunch of them are hungry as hell and can’t wait to go battle for it again,” Quinn said. “That, to me, is what pumps me up so much and [is] why I’m able to turn the page today.

“Doesn’t mean [the pain is] going to go away, but it does mean I understand what we’re about. I understand what we’re looking for going ahead. That’s why I feel like we’re just kind of getting rolling here. That fires me up too.”

Of course, other teams in similar situations have felt the same way recently, and for all the talk about brotherhood, the Falcons also have to deal with the fact their family was the one who gave away the biggest lead in Super Bowl history. It’s a talented team, for sure, but overcoming that mental hurdle will be difficult.