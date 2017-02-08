Falcons may promote Marquand Manuel to defensive coordinator

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 8, 2017, 8:43 AM EST

The report that Richard Smith will not return as the Falcons’ defensive coordinator has been followed by a report that the Falcons may promote an assistant to the top job.

Falcons defensive backs coach Marquand Manuel is being strongly considered for a promotion to defensive coordinator, ESPN reports.

Manuel has been on the Falcons’ staff for two years, and he previously worked with Falcons head coach Dan Quinn for two years on the Seahawks’ defensive staff. Manuel spent eight years as an NFL defensive back. Last offseason Manuel was in the news because he asked draft prospect Eli Apple an inappropriate question about his sexual orientation.

“It was wrong and I apologize to Eli Apple, Mr. Blank, the entire Falcons organization, my family, and our Falcon fans for my insensitivity,” Manuel said after that incident came to light.

The 37-year-old Manuel is one of four current Falcons assistants believed to be in-house candidates for the defensive coordinator job. The others are defensive pass game coordinator Jerome Henderson, linebackers coach Jeff Ulbrich and receivers coach Raheem Morris, who is currently on the offensive staff but has a defensive background. There’s also been talk that one or more of the Falcons’ defensive assistants could follow Kyle Shanahan to San Francisco.