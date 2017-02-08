Falcons name Keith Carter running backs coach

Posted by Josh Alper on February 8, 2017, 4:49 PM EST

During the 2016 season, Keith Carter helped coach the guys who opened holes for the Falcons running backs.

He’ll be coaching the running backs in 2017. The Falcons named Carter their new running backs coach on Wednesday afternoon, shortly after word broke that Bobby Turner will be heading to the 49ers with former Falcons offensive coordinator and new 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Carter, who played fullback and tight end at UCLA, spent the last two seasons as an assistant offensive line coach in Atlanta. He was the offensive line coach/run game coordinator at San Jose State in 2014 and was a quality control coach for the Seahawks the two previous years. Falcons head coach Dan Quinn was on the staff with Carter in 2013.

In a note of interest to football historians that probably won’t have any bearing on the results of this move, Carter is the grandson of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colts legend Gino Marchetti.