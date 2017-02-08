Falcons still moving PSLs, tickets despite Super Bowl collapse

Posted by Mike Florio on February 8, 2017, 1:54 PM EST

The Falcons lost the Super Bowl in epic fashion. That hasn’t stopped people from buying tickets and PSLs to the team’s new stadium.

Via SportsBusiness Daily, the Falcons received 560 requests for PSLs and tickets from the end of the Super Bowl through the close of business on Monday. It’s the highest number of requests received by the team in the day following a game at any point in the 2016-17 season.

Per the report, the Falcons also sold 256 PSLs during that same window — the most PSLs sold since the online sales process began.

Overall, the Falcons have sold 76 percent of the PSLs and 90 percent of the suites.

The real question is whether and to what extent tickets would have been sold if the Falcons had managed to preserve a victory that seemed to be inevitable, especially since a victory would have resulted in a christening of the new stadium on the Thursday night season opener.