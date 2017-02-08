For Patriots, the Roger Goodell high road goes only so far

Posted by Mike Florio on February 8, 2017, 10:50 AM EST

Officially, the powers-that-be with the Patriots have taken the high road with respect to Commissioner Roger Goodell. Unofficially, periodic forays onto a somewhat lower road have happened.

Quarterback Tom Brady’s “Roger That” T-shirt, which wasn’t worn by Brady but was close enough to be seen next to him, is the closest he has come to taking a shot at the man who sidelined Brady for the first 25 percent of the 2016 season. Tight end Rob Gronkowski was a bit less subtle.

“What do you think of Roger Goodell?” an arguably over-served Gronk yelled into the microphone at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence after Tuesday’ victory parade. “Booooooo!”

Boston fans were even less subtle, with creative signs and profane chants and, um, NC-17 puppet shows. It probably won’t get much better when Goodell returns to Gillette Stadium for the first time since #DeflateGate.