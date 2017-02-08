Houston’s top cop not losing sleep over Tom Brady’s missing jersey

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 8, 2017, 1:44 PM EST

Sure, the top cop in Houston would like to crack the case of Tom Brady’s missing jersey, but he’s not going to have the boys at the crime lab working in shifts or anything.

While Texas lieutenant governor Dan Patrick offered to call in the Texas Rangers to solve the case, the chief of the Houston Police Department says he has other priorities.

During an interview with 104.9 The Horn, chief Art Acevedo said the security for the post-game locker room was the responsibility of the NFL.

“It might be the highest priority for [the] lieutenant governor, I can tell you we had three homicides the night of the Super Bowl in the city of Houston, and we’d like to find it, but I don’t think we’re burning the midnight oil worrying about a jersey.” Acevedo said, via the Austin American-Statesman. “It’s just not the biggest, greatest importance in the big scheme of things. . . .

“I told those guys, ‘Hey guys, we’ll give it a run, but let’s keep things in perspective, it’s a jersey.’”

While many will regard the jersey as a sacred artifact, it’s the right call for Acevedo, who has been a little busy making sure a large city was prepared for a large influx of out-of-town visitors.