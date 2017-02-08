How long will NFL players avoid “distraction” of politics?

For decades, NFL players have steered clear of political issues. And while there are signs that things are changing, change could come very, very slowly.
“[W]e are institutionalized sometimes,” Jets receiver Brandon Marshall explained last week in a visit to PFT Live. “We are. We’re told, “That’s not OK. You know, you can’t do that. It’s a distraction.’ And that’s a problem.”
The other problem, as Marshall sees it, comes from an apparent belief by the media that players should be willing at all times to share their private political beliefs, even if they don’t want to.
“Tom Brady got asked about his relationship with Donald Trump . . . and everyone gave him crap for it because he didn’t want to answer it,” Marshall said. “But what if I asked you right here on the show . . . ‘Hey, are you Democrat or Republican? Who did you vote for?’ That’s personal information. That’s like asking a woman her age, right? Like, you don’t go there. . . .
“But what did we do? We pressed Tom. We pressed Tom. We pressed Tom. They did the same thing with me like, ‘What are your views on Trump and who did you vote for?’ I’m not comfortable talking about that. Just because I talk about mental health and project375 and other things doesn’t mean that I have to give my opinion on something I may not be comfortable in or well-versed.”
That’s the other side of the coin that those who want athletes to express political views often overlook. Regardless of whether their teams or coaches encourage or discourage it, the athletes may simply not be interested in sharing their privately-held beliefs.
Still, those who would like to use their public platform for political purposes never should feel that they can’t, and as more players speak out without consequence (and there never should be a consequence), hopefully more will feel that they can, too.
However it plays out, it’s an issue that won’t be going away any time soon, especially with previously reticent players like Steph Curry and Russell Wilson choosing to speak out. And to the extent that any reticence to discuss personal views comes from an institutionalized aversion to “distraction,” maybe some players who currently prefer to keep their views to themselves will realize that they can speak without fear of reprisal.
It’s their right to speak out, but it isn’t their right to be employed by the NFL. The NFL image was already negatively impacted by the kaepernick, just look at the TV ratings.
wow has he matured. His insights are pretty good too. He’s going to take some analysts job when he retires.
It potentially causes division among peers as well. The media wants them to speak out because it makes news. In reality, nobody cares what Brandon Marshall thinks about Trump. People want to see him catch footballs and score touchdowns or not if you are an opposing fan. That’s all. That’s why athletes of old were loved and adored because people didn’t really know how weird or crazy they were.
A lot of football players might know more about politics than some of our politicians do, so I don’t mind hearing their opinion. Some people don’t like to hear celebrities talking about politics, so those people didn’t want to hear what Donald Trump had to say about politics last year. Well, fast forward a few months and he’s our new president. And if he didn’t win, another celebrity former first lady would have won. Would it shock anyone if Lady Gaga ran for president in four years? We better start paying more attention to our celebrities because they’re likely to be our next leaders.
“Just because I talk about mental health and project375 and other things doesn’t mean that I have to give my opinion on something I may not be comfortable in or well-versed.”
And yet some players (cough kaep cough) are quite comfortable talking about things they are not well versed in. Marshall may be a loose cannon at times but at least in this instance he seems to know enough to avoid discussing what he doesn’t know enough about
And note to players – you aren’t going to lose fans or sponsorship by staying out of politics but will lose some by getting into it (either because they have different views or they themselves don’t like to see sport mixed with politics). So, as Gene Simmons said recently, shut your piehole and just play!
I wrote this the first time you posted the Brandon Marshall interview and the haterz CAME OUT, but I don’t care, Ima say it again. I love me some Brandon Marshall! Haterz go hate.
Would it shock anyone if Lady Gaga ran for president in four years?
Beyond all the other considerations it would be very shocking if someone who was ineligible to take office wasted their time, effort and money running for it. According to the constitution “… neither shall any person be eligible to that office who shall not have attained to the age of thirty-five years…” Guess you will need to dampen that giddy anticipation for eight years
The media pounds on this because they know they can easily find anti-Trumpers who can’t wait to lecture the rest of us about their politics, which aligns with said media.