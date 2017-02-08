Jerry Jones says Terrell Owens was a positive for the Cowboys

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 8, 2017, 7:52 AM EST

When Terrell Owens was with the Cowboys, he so frustrated his coach that Bill Parcells wouldn’t even say his name.

But the guy with his name on the paychecks said he had no problems with Owens during his tenure, and thinks like many he should be a Hall of Famer.

“I know what it is with T.O.,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “I have a guy that I love, respect and everything [Parcells] and he never called him anything but ‘the player.’ OK. I do understand.

“He made serious contribution with us and his team involvement with us does not deserve to have it be a negative for him being in the Hall of Fame. He was a plus for the Dallas Cowboys.”

Owens caught 235 passes for 3,587 yards with 38 touchdowns in three years with the Cowboys, before he was cut at the end of the 2008 season.

But stats were never a problem for Owens, who finished his career second on the all-time receiving yards list, fifth in touchdowns and eighth in receptions.

While that wasn’t enough to get him to Canton this year, he at least has another Hall of Famer on his side, and that group hasn’t provided the warmest reception for him either.