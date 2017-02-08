Jets add Jeff Adams to offensive line

Posted by Josh Alper on February 8, 2017, 4:39 PM EST

Free agency doesn’t open until March, but veteran players out of contract are free to sign with teams now and the Jets signed one of them on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have reached agreement on a contract with offensive lineman Jeff Adams.

Adams opened the 2015 season as a starting guard in Houston, but a torn patellar tendon in the second week of the season ended both his run with the first team and his season. Adams bounced on and off the Houston roster in 2016 without seeing action in any regular season games.

The Jets figure to have a lot of changes on their offensive line. Left tackle Ryan Clady and right tackle Breno Giacomini are likely cap casualties after injury-plagued 2016 seasons that make their price tags prohibitive and the team could also part ways with center Nick Mangold if they decide to go for a deep rebuild.

Adams can also play tackle, so he could be a useful peg to use as they try to restock a unit that has withered in recent seasons.