Jets hire Jeremy Bates as quarterbacks coach

Posted by Josh Alper on February 8, 2017, 2:10 PM EST

Word over the weekend was that the Jets had their eye on making Jeremy Bates their new quarterback coach.

They sealed the deal at some point in the interim and announced Bates’ addition to Todd Bowles’ coaching staff on Wednesday.

It’s Bates’ second spin as the quarterbacks coach for the Jets. He served in the role in 2005 as a member of Herman Edwards’ staff. The Jets played five different quarterbacks that year with Brooks Bollinger making nine starts on the way to a 4-12 record that marked the end of Edwards’ run with the team.

The Jets will be hoping that history doesn’t repeat itself now that Bates is back with the team. Finding a better answer at quarterback than the team had in 2016 will be a big part of that and the search for such a quarterback should take a prominent role now that the team has refitted their offensive coaching staff.

The Jets also announced that Mick Lombardi will be their assistant quarterbacks coach and that Jason Vrable will be an offensive assistant. They also named Joe Giacobbe their assistant strength and conditioning coach.