John Lynch: Kyle Shanahan’s offense could be “big challenge” for rookie

Posted by Josh Alper on February 8, 2017, 7:02 AM EST

The 49ers finally have their head coach in place and now they need to get into the process of filling the roster with players that are going to help Kyle Shanahan win games in Santa Clara in the coming years.

While they need help at many positions, it comes as no surprise that General Manager John Lynch says that “a huge emphasis” will be placed on finding a quarterback as that roster-filling process gets underway. Lynch said the team will look at “every scenario” to acquire the quarterback they need, but cautioned that handing the reins to a rookie right out of the gate might be too big a task.

“You get in Kyle Shanahan’s system and you’ve got 15-word plays,” Lynch said on KNBR, via the San Jose Mercury News. “The coach is in your ear but you still have to replicate that with confidence and authority. It’s a big challenge.”

There was a report over the weekend that Shanahan has interest in bringing Falcons backup and impending free agent Matt Schaub with him to the Niners. Schaub’s experience would help whoever the 49ers bring in as they tackle that challenge.

Lynch will be on PFT Live on NBCSN at 8:35 a.m. ET to share more about where the 49ers will be going as he and Shanahan take the reins of an organization that’s been adrift the last couple of years.