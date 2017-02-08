NFL Network’s Deion Sanders says Colts stole other teams’ signals

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 8, 2017, 6:05 AM EST

Hall of Fame cornerback and NFL Network commentator Deion Sanders says the Indianapolis Colts stole other teams’ defensive signals, everyone in the NFL knew about it, and no one did anything.

Sanders made the allegation on NFL Network after his colleague, LaDainian Tomlinson said some critics will put an asterisk next to the Patriots’ success because of Spygate.

“Those same critics, did they say anything about the wins that the Indianapolis Colts had? You want to talk about that too? Because they were getting everybody’s signals,” Sanders said. “Come on, you don’t walk up to the line and look over here and the man on the sideline giving you the defense that they’ve stolen the plays of. We all knew. L.T. knew. Everybody in the NFL knew. We just didn’t let the fans know. That was real and that was happening in Indy.”

Sanders did not say when that was happening or who was involved, but he sounded like he was describing the years when Peyton Manning was the Colts’ quarterback. Sanders has criticized Manning in the past, but we’ve never heard this allegation before.

If Sanders can back up this assertion, he should — and the NFL should thoroughly investigate. If he can’t back it up, it’s incredibly odd that he’d say it on the league’s own network, a network that the Colts partially own.