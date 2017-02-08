Packers release Sam Shields

As the Packers begin to reload for 2017, they’re moving on from a guy who did little to assist the effort in 2016.
A league source confirms that the Packers have released veteran cornerback Sam Shields.
Undrafted in 2010, Shields became a contributor defensively as a rookie, helping the team to a Super Bowl win. He became a full-time starter in 2013, and he signed a four-year, $39 million contract a year later.
A concussion suffered in Week One of the 2016 season kept Shields on the sideline for the rest of the year. He eventually was placed on injured reserve.
In October, authorities found marijuana in Shields’ home. Last month, he was charged with two counts of marijuana possession.
Shields has said that he wants to continue playing, despite still having periodic headaches. The Packers avoid a salary of $8 million by releasing him; they’ll carry a cap charge of $3.125 million arising from the final chunk of his signing bonus.
Retire, Sam. You’ve made a bunch of money and won a Super Bowl. Head injuries aren’t something to mess around with.
This guy answered the door with a lit blunt in his hand when the cops came knocking. That might have something to do with this as well.
Just retire Sam and get healthy. This is a business and GB is taking your health into consideration as well. This will put the Packers at almost 50 mil of cap space this year. Come on TT time to sign some FA’s. Cook and Lang first, then maybe Perry but depends on $. Lacy on a 1 year prove it deal with big incentives. Then get a CB and pass rusher and some speed on D.
are agents of shields on the case?
Sorry to see you go Sam, you were a great player when on the field, the injuries were just too much. Definitely get a pass on the maryjane, since i dont doubt it could be injury related and since the rules on it are crap. Best wishes.
Sam, thanks for your contributions, you were an excellent player. Good luck in the future and thanks for helping the Packers win a Super Bowl!!!
Thanks for everything Sam…..
Its your play ability that cause Dez not to catch it….and we won’t forget you cause of that
Bummer for Sam and the team.
None of the players the Packers have cut for health reasons have played elsewhere (Collins, Finley, ect).. unfortunately, Shields playing days are probably over.
And what a shame for the Pack. Their secondary is abysmal and he could have helped in 2017.
Concussions claim another victim.