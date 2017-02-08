 Skip to content

Packers release Sam Shields

Posted by Mike Florio on February 8, 2017, 10:05 AM EST
SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 18: Sam Shields #37 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after a second quarter interception in the endzone against the Seattle Seahawks during the 2015 NFC Championship game at CenturyLink Field on January 18, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Getty Images

As the Packers begin to reload for 2017, they’re moving on from a guy who did little to assist the effort in 2016.

A league source confirms that the Packers have released veteran cornerback Sam Shields.

Undrafted in 2010, Shields became a contributor defensively as a rookie, helping the team to a Super Bowl win. He became a full-time starter in 2013, and he signed a four-year, $39 million contract a year later.

A concussion suffered in Week One of the 2016 season kept Shields on the sideline for the rest of the year. He eventually was placed on injured reserve.

In October, authorities found marijuana in Shields’ home. Last month, he was charged with two counts of marijuana possession.

Shields has said that he wants to continue playing, despite still having periodic headaches. The Packers avoid a salary of $8 million by releasing him; they’ll carry a cap charge of $3.125 million arising from the final chunk of his signing bonus.

8 Responses to “Packers release Sam Shields”
  1. zerotrophiessince1961 says: Feb 8, 2017 10:12 AM

    Retire, Sam. You’ve made a bunch of money and won a Super Bowl. Head injuries aren’t something to mess around with.

  2. kickinpuppies says: Feb 8, 2017 10:13 AM

    This guy answered the door with a lit blunt in his hand when the cops came knocking. That might have something to do with this as well.

  3. jdhgopackgo says: Feb 8, 2017 10:16 AM

    Just retire Sam and get healthy. This is a business and GB is taking your health into consideration as well. This will put the Packers at almost 50 mil of cap space this year. Come on TT time to sign some FA’s. Cook and Lang first, then maybe Perry but depends on $. Lacy on a 1 year prove it deal with big incentives. Then get a CB and pass rusher and some speed on D.

  4. breadmeatcheese says: Feb 8, 2017 10:19 AM

    are agents of shields on the case?

  5. joescrivo says: Feb 8, 2017 10:23 AM

    Sorry to see you go Sam, you were a great player when on the field, the injuries were just too much. Definitely get a pass on the maryjane, since i dont doubt it could be injury related and since the rules on it are crap. Best wishes.

  6. packmangamble says: Feb 8, 2017 10:23 AM

    Sam, thanks for your contributions, you were an excellent player. Good luck in the future and thanks for helping the Packers win a Super Bowl!!!

  7. scoops1 says: Feb 8, 2017 10:24 AM

    Thanks for everything Sam…..

    Its your play ability that cause Dez not to catch it….and we won’t forget you cause of that

  8. aarons444 says: Feb 8, 2017 10:27 AM

    Bummer for Sam and the team.

    None of the players the Packers have cut for health reasons have played elsewhere (Collins, Finley, ect).. unfortunately, Shields playing days are probably over.

    And what a shame for the Pack. Their secondary is abysmal and he could have helped in 2017.

    Concussions claim another victim.

