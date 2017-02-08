Panthers sign Ben Jacobs for two years

Posted by Josh Alper on February 8, 2017, 10:12 AM EST

Panthers linebacker Ben Jacobs was set to become a restricted free agent this offseason, but he and the team struck an agreement to avoid that process.

The Panthers announced Wednesday that Jacobs has signed a two-year deal with the team. No financial terms were announced.

Jacobs was waived by the Panthers with an injury settlement last September, but returned to play four games with the team late in the year. He played in every game for them during both the 2014 and 2015 seasons and was a staple of their special teams units over that time.

The Panthers have four other potential restricted free agents and 15 impending unrestricted free agents, including defensive tackle Kawann Short, wide receiver Ted Ginn and defensive end Charles Johnson. Coach Ron Rivera said last week that Short will likely get the franchise tag.