Patriots in great salary cap shape heading into 2017

Ordinarily, you’d expect the worst teams to have a lot of salary cap space and the best teams to have very little salary cap space because the best teams have a lot of good players to pay. Heading into 2017, there’s one exception to that: The Super Bowl champion Patriots.
While nine of the 10 teams with the most cap space available in 2017 were teams that missed the playoffs, the 10th is the Patriots. Via Spotrac, the Patriots head into 2017 with $63 million in cap space, which is the sixth-most in the NFL. Only the Browns, 49ers, Buccaneers, Titans and Jaguars have more cap space than the Patriots.
That’s a testament to the way Bill Belichick has run the team since taking over in 2000: Belichick is always very careful not to overpay for players, and he doesn’t hesitate to let high-priced veteran players walk and replace them with inexpensive younger players.
The Patriots have to feel particularly good about where they stand compared to the rest of their division: The Dolphins have $29 million in cap space, the Bills have $27 million and the Jets are $7 million over the cap, meaning they’ll have to make some roster moves just to get under the cap before the start of the league year next month. The Patriots have a lot more room to improve their roster than the other teams in their division do.
New England is on top, and well-positioned to stay on top. No one should be surprised if a year from now, the Patriots are again celebrating a title.
Is this guy ridiculous or what? Great coach and just as great a GM. Wow.
Will not repeat.
That’s another thing people tend to forget that makes it even them even more impressive, they don’t even hit the cap limit and still win.
For all you ‘It’s the system’ people. That and rigorous game planning are the system. But the game is won by talented players.
Not a Pats fan at all, but I have to respect that they are most well run organization. Accuse them if cheating if you want, but the record speaks for themselves!
But they must have cheated right trolls? I mean how can a great team have so much cap space?
Belichick is playing chess while other coaches are playing with play doh
He’s by far the most successful GM since 2001 (when he took over those duties – Pioli, 2001-2008, was merely his No.2 – BB retained final say on GM matters), and possibly greatest all-time, and yet he has never been considered for NFL Exec of the Year. This award was, however, given to Pioli, and even to Grigson in 2008.
Sign Martie, Hightower and Malcolm immediately.
I still want to see a healthy Marty and Gronk on the field together.
I’d bring back Long also.
Take a long look at Floyd. High talent ceiling and he will sign for a bag of balls.
Look for another linebacker.
If they are keeping Jimmy G- pay him now–well, right after the draft, so the other teams slobber all over him and then get more than he is worth for the other backup.
If trading Jimmy – 1st,4th and 1million dollars. That is the starting line. Just to stick it to the other owners.
Go after Brandon Marshall. He’s a Patriot, he just hasn’t figured it out yet.
Draft Defense,OL and a power back.
Those becoming free agents must love to hear this. You know which team their agent will be contacting first.
And the beat goes onnnn, and the beat goes on.
The patriots kind of took their hits for 2017 in 2016, dumping Chandler Jones and Jamie Collins. They could still let Logan Ryan, Martellus Bennett, and Jabaal Sheard, and Danny Amendola walk. I would think Amendola stays and Floyd goes. Logan Ryan, Sheard, and Bennett will all walk. There’s a lot of work to do here and, hopefully, they invest in Butler and Hightower.
Life just keeps on getting better and better 🙂
TREMENDOUS news for the World Champion Patriots! Winners of more Super Bowls than any team in the last 34 years, winners of more games this century, owners of the biggest comeback in Super Bowl and maybe postseason history, home of the GOAT QB, the winningest QB in history, the only QB to win 5 rings, the GOAT head coach, owner of 7 Super Bowl rings, the greatest fanbase in football as proven by a recent study, the paragon of excellence in the modern NFL and if we’re being completely honest, the paragon of excellence in any sport at any time. 🙂
It’s GREAT to be king! ALL HAIL the Champs!
🙂
The PATS never get tired of PATTING themselves on the back ! The beautiful thing about this is it will all end someday and it will be a generation or two before they even sniff another championship !
True, but they also have to pay a lot of players this off-season. That statistic is a bit misleading.
Agreed that Belichick is the master of getting guys for cheap. Can’t blame The Black Unicorn or Chris Long taking a smaller deal to get a ring and increase the value of their next contract. That’s something that the Patriots are in a great position to offer that really no other team can. Huge advantage.
That, my friends, is “The Patriot Way” in action… they are criticized for it, but if you want to WIN you have to let go of guys who ask too much relative to what they can contribute… there is no paying for PAST performance, or sentimentality. If you go there, you go because you value WINNING,
Not a Pats fan… but to give credit where credit is due.. BB set this up for another run. I only see the Pats getting even stronger. If not for Denver, this could have been the first 3-peat. Won’t be surprised if they’re at super bowl LII. Dallas? GB? I can’t see either beating NE at this point.
That smug bloviating coach of yours chanting NO DAYS OFF yesterday to a crowd of a million losers who called off of work lol Washington even told the senator from Mass to sit down and shut up yesterday ,,lololololol
Lots of free agents, though. And I mean *lots*. So they aren’t as rich as it seems…
The talk of letting Dola’ go needs to stop.
He’s been NOTHING but clutch at crucial times.
He is A Patriot
Can you say back to back? 🙂
All this, while consistently drafting the bottom of the first round. Year after year.
considering there’s been one back to back champion in 16 years people should actually be surprised if they repeat but why pay any attention to history right?
This is why this is the greatest dynasty in football. The other dynasties did not deal with the economics side of the salary cap, and they were able to keep great players around for a long time.
Ryan Grigson has won an Executive of the Year award, and Bill Belichick has not. Let that one sink in for a minute.
Flexibility is everything in the salary cap era–player injuries, players who can play multiple positions, not overpaying for future average performances, etc.
It’s just one more thing that the disciplined Patriots understand that you don’t, and that is why they win.
What is the punishment for a team that is over the cap and does not correct the problem?
While the huge cap space is true this offseason, in other years, things were kinda different:
2013: 6.4m
2014: 4.7m
2015: 3.2m
2016: 8.9m
I think the worst of the lot has to be Cowboys or the Saints. Feel like they have been in cap hell over since I started checking spotrac.
Trump, Belichick, Brady, the next 24 years of republican presidents.
Get used to it Hollywood!!!
Back too back ,,,,not if the GIANTS are there ,,, oh the GIANTS odds of being there are not as great as THE PAT OURSELVES ON THE BACKS because the Giants play in a real division ! I still can’t get over the fact that the first top 10 quarterback they played all year was not until the SUPER BOWL ,,,,,LOAT !
.
The Patriots have Garopollo to trade plus the following draft picks :
First round: 32 nd pick.
Second round: 32 nd pick, 64 overall.
Third round: 32 nd pick, 96 overall.
Third or Fourth round: Compensatory pick at end of third or fourth round via trade with Browns. Pick depends on what Browns receive from the NFL.
Fourth round: 24 th pick, 120 overall (via trade with Seahawks).
Fifth round: 19 th pick, 146 overall (via trade with Broncos).
Seventh round: 21 st pick, 210 overall.
(The Patriots’ original fourth-round pick was forfeited as part of a league penalty for deflate-gate. Original fifth-round pick was traded to the Browns. Original sixth- and seventh-round picks were traded to the Lions.)
NOTE: This list of picks does not include potential compensatory picks,
.
The Pats have done an excellent job of making due with less over the years. But I wouldnt laugh at the Bills cap situation though. Over the past few years the GM there has been pulling in pro bowl players at veteran minimum salaries on a fairly regular basis (Jerry Hughes, Richie Incognito, Tyrod Taylor, Lorenzo Alexander, Zach Brown in 3-4 seasons now). Reminds me a lot of what the Pats always do
I really want to see how great the “Patriot Way” is after their HOF QB Brady retires. There is no doubt that Belichick is a great coach but most coaches look good when you have a HOF QB. Let’s see how they are when they don’t have that great a QB.
They could trade Gronk away for a 1st!
I could def. see that!
They will win their 6th next year.. That makes 2 dynasties for Brady/Belichick.. 3/4 again!
BOOK IT!
Murraysons
EXACTLY. Let’s not forgget that is was that hyper jerk Grigson who started Deflategate. He was the one who kept calling the NFL and trying to get the pats in trouble.
How has that worked out for you Ryan?
So since you got the NFL to check 5the balls at halftime of the conference championship game the Pats have:
– out scored your Colts by 20 points in the second half of that game turning a tight game into a blowout.
– won 2 Superbowls
– almost went to a third sb
– are $60 million under the cap
– will likely trade Jimmy G netting them more future draft capital
– are already favorites to repeat next year
While you got fired, humiliated while getting the franchise qb that you tanked for killed…wow. Karma is a bitch.
Two rings in three years. And a mob of free agents hoping to join for the next one. One of my favorite moments from the game was right after White scored in OT. LeGarrette “Bad Influence” Blount comes sprinting clear off the sideline, ignores everyone else, chases down White, and tackles him to the ground in celebration. Be like Blount, fellas.
They certainly can make their case for being the best organization of all-time.
Don’t even bother comparing your team with the Patriots right now. They’re embarassing their competitors.
Jets aren’t really 7 mill over. They have at least 5-7 vets they can cut to get under by 40 million.
One thing that has never changed is the dynasties are built through good personnel work, not money. The 70s Steelers got all their good players through the draft. The 80s 49ers got most of their studs through the draft, and the Patriots never overpay for guys. Teams would be wise to invest more on their personnel departments instead of wasting millions on players who aren’t difference makers. The funny thing is Belichick doesn’t spend a lot of time talking to the media in hopes that they’ll make a genius out of him. He has done a good job of that all by himself.
So Elmer watched the entire parade and city hall celebration? Poor elmer secretly sitting in his basement cursing life because he is not a New Englander… also known as God’s Country.
That’s because Gisele wears the Uggs in the house.
The story is accurate. Its saying that all these guys will get offered fair value deals but nothing over the top. If other teams are willing to pay above fair value and these guys want the money they are welcome to make that move and will be replaced with younger players selected and coached by Belichick.
Belichick plays chess with other GM’s play with themselves….