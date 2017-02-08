Rams announce hiring of LaFleur, McVay’s full coaching staff

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 8, 2017, 8:08 PM EST

The Rams have made new head coach Sean McVay’s first staff official and on Wednesday announced the hiring of Matt LaFleur as offensive coordinator.

As previously reported, Wade Phillips will be the defensive coordinator and John Fassel was retained as special teams coordinator. Fassel served as the interim head coach last December following the firing of Jeff Fisher.

Also retained from last year’s staff were running backs coach Skip Peete and assistant offensive line coach Andy Dickerson. Some of the other hires had previously been reported, most notably coaching veterans Greg Olson as quarterbacks coach, Joe Barry as as assistant head coach and linebackers coach, Eric Yarber as wide receivers coach, Aubrey Pleasant as cornerbacks coach and Aaron Kromer as offensive line coach.

LaFleur spent the last two seasons as the Falcons’ quarterbacks coach and previously held the same job for four seasons in Washington. This is his first coordinator job; conversely, Phillips has 25 years of coordinator experience.

Barry, Pleasant and tight ends coach Shane Waldron had been working with McVay on staff in Washington. Assistant Linebackers Coach Chris Shula was a college teammate of McVay’s and is the grandson of Hall of Fame coach Don Shula.

Ejiro Evero will coach the safeties, Bill Johnson will coach the defensive line and Ted Rath is the head strength and conditioning coach after previously holding the same job in Miami and Detroit.