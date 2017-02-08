Report: Falcons expected to hire Bryant Young as defensive line coach

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on February 8, 2017, 10:57 PM EST

Following the dismissal of Bryan Cox as Falcons defensive line coach, head coach Dan Quinn has apparently zeroed in on a former coaching colleague to take the place on Atlanta’s staff.

According to Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, the Falcons are expected to hire former San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Bryant Young as their new defensive line coach.

Young served as defensive line coach under Quinn at the University of Florida in 2011 and 2012. Quinn was the defensive coordinator for the Gators after serving as assistant head coach and defensive line coach for the Seattle Seahawks in 2009 and 2010. He left Florida to re-join the Seahawks staff following Gus Bradley being hired as Jacksonville’s head coach in 2013.

Young did not follow Quinn to Seattle. Instead, he left Florida in April to spend more time with family.