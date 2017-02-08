Report: Giants sign Steve Spagnuolo to new contract

Posted by Josh Alper on February 8, 2017, 4:00 PM EST

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo signed a two-year contract when he returned to the Giants before the 2015 season and oversaw an overhauled unit that improved dramatically in 2016 after being one of the worst in the league in his first year.

There wasn’t much fanfare about the fact that his deal came to end after that season because there wasn’t any reason to believe the Giants were going to want to make a change at the position. And there’s no change coming.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that the Giants have signed Spagnuolo to a new deal that will give him a chance to build on last year’s success and vault the unit even higher on the list of the league’s best defenses.

That effort may be made a bit more difficult if the Giants lose defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul in free agency. Pierre-Paul took a step forward as he moved further away from the hand injuries sustained in his 2015 fireworks accident. Defensive tackle Jonathan Hankins and linebacker Keenan Robinson are also set for free agency after playing a significant number of snaps last season.