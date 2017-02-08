Report: Jeff Zgonina will be 49ers’ defensive line coach

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 8, 2017, 8:59 PM EST

Former NFL defensive lineman Jeff Zgonina will be the 49ers’ new defensive line coach, Alex Marvez of The Sporting News reported Wednesday.

Zgonina had been the assistant defensive line coach with the Giants and previously held the same role with the Texans. The 49ers officially hired Kyle Shanahan as their head coach earlier this week and will formally introduce him Thursday. Shanahan is still putting together his staff.

A seventh-round pick of the Steelers in 1993, Zgonina played 17 NFL seasons. By the time he retired in 2009 he had played for the Steelers, Panthers, Dolphins, Falcons, Rams, Colts and Texans.

Zgonina played in 219 career games and had 26 sacks.