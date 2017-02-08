Report: Kyle Shanahan won’t hire an offensive coordinator

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has a lot of experience as an offensive coordinator and he will reportedly be putting that to work in his new role.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Shanahan is not expected to hire an offensive coordinator to his first 49ers staff. It’s not unusual for head coaches to call offensive plays, but the lack of an offensive coordinator is outside the norm as 30 teams have them or are expected to have them on staff in 2017 with the Browns as the only team that is going without the title.
Per Rapoport, the 49ers plan to hire Falcons offensive assistant Mike McDaniel as their “run-game guru” and Rich Scangarello as their quarterbacks coach. Scangarello was on the Falcons staff in 2015 before moving to Wagner College as their offensive coordinator. He’s also worked for the Raiders on the NFL level.
The 49ers will formally introduce Shanahan as their head coach at a Thursday press conference and his plans for the rest of the coaching staff will surely be on the agenda when he meets the media.
