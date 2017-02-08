Revisiting Lane Kiffin’s hype (hostage) video

Posted by Mike Florio on February 8, 2017, 8:25 PM EST

The decision of the Falcons to make Steve Sarkisian the offensive coordinator reminded me that Sarkisian and Lane Kiffin worked together, for a short time at Alabama and for a longer time at USC. Which in turn reminded me that Kiffin left Alabama not long before Sarkisian did.

Which in turn reminded me that, last week, a bizarre hype video emerged from Kiffin. It felt and sounded more like something created by a hostage.

For those of you who missed it last week, here it is — complete with raw PFT Live reaction to it. If you listen closely, you’ll hear at least one quality belly laugh from Peter King, who was on the set waiting to be interviewed.