Rob Gronkowski does Rob Gronkowski things, vows to return for six

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 8, 2017, 6:37 AM EST
BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots drinks beer during the Super Bowl victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images) Getty Images

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski wasn’t available to help win the Patriots’ fifth Super Bowl, but he said during the team’s victory parade he’d be there for the next one.

Of course, Gronkowski also took off his shirt and chugged some beers, in full Gronk mode for a throng of adoring fans.

“What’s up, Boston? Want to know something? When we get six, your boy right here is going to be part of six, baby,” Gronkowski said, via Phil Perry of CSNNE.com. “This team worked so hard to be where they’re at. I love these guys so much. I know I wasn’t part of playing in the game, but, please, I love being a part of this team, and this is just so amazing.”

With Martellus Bennett about to become an unrestricted free agent, and their lovable star coming off back surgery, the Patriots are going to need more than eight games out of Gronkowski next year.

Like at least nine. You know what I mean, baby.

