Saints expected to hire Ryan Nielsen as defensive line coach

Posted by Josh Alper on February 8, 2017, 7:11 AM EST
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints looks on from the sidelines during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on January 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images

Defensive line coach Bill Johnson was among the assistants that the Saints let go at the end of the regular season and they’ve found his replacement.

Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports reports that Ryan Nielsen will make the move from North Carolina State to New Orleans. Nielsen was the defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator for the ACC school for the last three seasons.

No word has come from the team yet, but N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren sent his congratulations to Nielsen on the move.

Nielsen, who has also worked for Northern Illinois and Ole Miss, will be working in the professional ranks for the first time. He joins linebackers coach Mike Nolan, who has extensive experience at the NFL level, as new members of the defensive staff for the Saints.

