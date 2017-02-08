Source: Ryan Clady’s contract didn’t fundamentally change

Posted by Mike Florio on February 8, 2017, 7:23 PM EST

Yes, the Jets and tackle Ryan Clady have made an adjustment to his contract. No, it wasn’t as sweeping a change as previously reported.

Per a source with direct knowledge of the deal, Clady didn’t agree to convert a looming $2.5 million roster bonus into non-guaranteed base salary for 2017. Instead, the base salary previously was, and still is, $10 million.

The only change came via the treatment of a $1 million payment due in the middle of February. It was originally an option bonus; for cap purposes, it has been changed to a fully-guaranteed roster bonus.

As a result, the Jets still owe Clady $1 million in the middle of February, and they can avoid it only by cutting him. That was the case before and after the revision.

Of course, the Jets could decide to pay the $1 million to hold Clady’s rights, waiting until later in the offseason to squeeze him to take less than $10 million in base salary. As a practical matter, that would delay the day of reckoning until other teams have addressed their needs along the offensive line, reducing the interest and the magnitude of the offers that would be extended to Clady.

However the Jets handle it, the change to Clady’s contract doesn’t change the menu of options available to the Jets when it comes to whether they will be keeping him around.