Steelers bring back tight end Xavier Grimble

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 8, 2017, 7:10 AM EST

The Steelers have plenty of question marks at the tight end position this offseason, but they took care of some paperwork this week with one of their reserves.

Via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, the Steelers signed tight end Xavier Grimble to a new one-year deal. He was an exclusive rights free agent, which means he wasn’t really a free agent at all, since he was unable to negotiate with other teams.

Grimble appeared in 11 games for the Steelers last year, with 11 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns. He played in all three playoff games but didn’t have a catch. He’s also spent time with the Giants, 49ers and Patriots in his career.

Of course, the bigger issue for the Steelers will be getting Ladarius Green healthy and on the field, as they hope to get more production out of a spot they’ve grown accustomed to producing at a higher level.