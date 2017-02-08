Tom Brady says his mother is “doing better”

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 8, 2017, 8:50 AM EST

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s Super Bowl week was already big, but it carried an extra emotional burden when his mother Galynn was able to make it to the game after undergoing cancer treatments.

And after she saw her son author the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, Brady said he’s encouraged with how his mother has responded.

“Mom’s doing better,” Brady said on WEEI, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “She’s been through a lot. My dad has been through a lot. It’s been a really hard year for them. Our prayers are with her. She’s the best mom in the world, so it was nice to win for her, nice for her to be there. . . .

“She didn’t make it back to a game all season; it was so hard for them, but I just wanted her to try to get her rest. She’s been going through a lot, a lot of intensive treatment. But the prognosis is good. She’s not quite through it yet, but hopefully there is some healing energy from our game. We just love her so much. Hopefully she really turns a corner. We all pray for that.”

Brady became choked up last week when asked a question about his hero, and mentioned his father. And as reports emerged about his mother’s condition, it’s clear Brady had more on his mind than a fifth ring, or avenging any old slights.