Tony Dungy will discuss Deion Sanders’ allegations on PFT Live

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 8, 2017, 7:05 AM EST

NFL Network analyst Deion Sanders made a surprising allegation against the Colts after Super Bowl LI, claiming that they stole signals, everyone in the NFL knew about it, and no one did anything about it. Former Colts head coach Tony Dungy will respond to that accusation this morning.

Dungy will join PFT Live today at 7:35 a.m. ET.

Sanders did not offer specifics about who was involved in the Colts’ signal-stealing, but he seemed to be implying that it took place when Dungy was the Colts’ coach and Peyton Manning was their quarterback. Sanders also didn’t directly accuse the Colts of breaking NFL rules, but he did use the word “stole,” implying something nefarious was going on.

Dungy’s interview on PFT Live will air on NBC Sports Radio and NBCSN.