49ers add Martin Mayhew to front office

February 9, 2017

Former Lions General Manager Martin Mayhew has been hired by the 49ers as a senior personnel executive.

New 49ers General Manager John Lynch made that announcement Thursday as the team formally introduced Lynch and new head coach Kyle Shanahan. Lynch and Mayhew were teammates with the Buccaneers in the mid-1990s.

Lynch has no previous front-office experience. Mayhew was G.M. of the Lions from 2008-15.

After being fired during the 2015 season, Mayhew was hired last winter by the Giants to be their director of football operations/special projects. Mayhew attended law school at Georgetown after his playing career and was first hired by the Lions in 2001.