 Skip to content

Add LeGarrette Blount to Patriots’ list of conscientious objectors

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 9, 2017, 2:46 PM EST
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Head coach Bill Belichick, Tom Brady #12 and LeGarrette Blount #29 of the New England Patriots celebrate after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images

For a team which preaches teamwork and unity, the Patriots are in the middle of a pretty clear divide.

Running back LeGarrette Blount is the latest to say he’d pass on the traditional trip to the White House, telling the Rich Eisen Show he wasn’t comfortable with visiting President Donald Trump.

I will not be going to the White House,” Blount said. “I don’t feel welcome in that house. I’ll leave it at that.”

So far, we know Martellus Bennett, Devin McCourty, Dont’a Hightower and Chris Long won’t be making the trip, and running back James White didn’t sound too fond of the idea himself.

At some point, it might be Bill Belichick and Tom Brady out there playing catch in the Rose Garden.

And as long as we’re calling the roll, every Patriots player who does an interview this offseason will be asked if he’s going. And as the bright line between political stances are drawn, it could be more complicated for Belichick and Brady to keep everyone on the same page.

Permalink 31 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, New England Patriots, Rumor Mill
31 Responses to “Add LeGarrette Blount to Patriots’ list of conscientious objectors”
  1. jjackwagon says: Feb 9, 2017 2:49 PM

    No other team in football can beat them so they are going to destroy themselves from within.

  2. donbat67 says: Feb 9, 2017 2:52 PM

    We he even in the stadium after the fumble ?

  3. Nofoolnodrool says: Feb 9, 2017 2:52 PM

    Trump hates quitters anyway so you won’t be missed Blount.

  4. electricboogalo says: Feb 9, 2017 2:53 PM

    #Respect.

  5. mackcarrington says: Feb 9, 2017 2:54 PM

    Cue all the people who will be calling him a “racist”.

  6. beavertonsteve says: Feb 9, 2017 2:55 PM

    and people will keep wondering why the NFL’s TV ratings are falling.

  7. joeychittwood says: Feb 9, 2017 2:55 PM

    Honestly…. who cares?

  8. bridgeh2o says: Feb 9, 2017 2:56 PM

    Gee, let’s all take what Blount says/does and pretend that what he thinks really means ANYTHING????

    Athletes and politics……..not a good mix. Bad!

    MAGA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  9. livelikeurdying says: Feb 9, 2017 2:56 PM

    Good for him. Anyway, it appears BB doesn’t force these events on his team and allows them to make their own conscious decisions.

    No one seemed to mind when Brady didn’t go to the White House when Obama was President.

  10. jnewby74 says: Feb 9, 2017 2:56 PM

    When listing players not going to the White House, shouldn’t you mention that Dont’a Hightower didn’t go when Obama was the president either? so he’s not skipping because it’s Trump. Not really being fair with the facts here.

  11. staffordisbetterthanyourteamsqb says: Feb 9, 2017 2:57 PM

    Fact: Trump is a disgusting scumbag

  12. mikeyhigs says: Feb 9, 2017 2:57 PM

    Maybe these guys should take the opportunity to meet with the Prez before passing judgement on a man they’ve never met

  13. XaqFields says: Feb 9, 2017 2:58 PM

    How many of these guys do you think actually voted in the election? Yet suddenly have some sort of moral discrepancy with taking an opportunity to visit the white house?

  14. nothinbutathang says: Feb 9, 2017 2:59 PM

    Man, can you image if someone did this when Obama was president ? You bunch of Racist !!

  15. lanman11 says: Feb 9, 2017 3:01 PM

    I think it’s a bad move by the players. It’s not political. It’s tradition, and the office. I don’t recall Brady saying anything other than he had some conflicts when he did not make the trip two years ago. Whether he did or he didn’t, he did not make a public display of himself over the issue. I’m kind of wondering why Blount said he did not feel welcome at the White House. Is some of this left over discomfort from a hostile campaign and the exit of the first African American President? Or is it a BLM issue? Or is it just the traditional racial divide incited by Democrats?

  16. joaquinfenix says: Feb 9, 2017 3:01 PM

    Remember when PFT mocked those who declined to visit Obama’s White House? Good times.

  17. omegalh says: Feb 9, 2017 3:01 PM

    I’m starting to think this trip might not happen.

  18. irkjames says: Feb 9, 2017 3:02 PM

    Millions of non-voters are outraged!

    Millions of non-voters approve!

    Millions don’t care!

    WHAT A STORY!

  19. jimmysee says: Feb 9, 2017 3:02 PM

    They wouldn’t let him in, anyway, unless he were wearing a Trump tie. Red and too long.

  20. tobdrue69 says: Feb 9, 2017 3:02 PM

    So

  21. artvan15 says: Feb 9, 2017 3:04 PM

    Stop making an A$$ out of yourselves.

  22. grogansheroes says: Feb 9, 2017 3:05 PM

    Kraft should just invite to the ring ceremony.

  23. nevadausa16 says: Feb 9, 2017 3:05 PM

    Analyze “objectively” . . .

    Dumb statement.

    People are only as “objective” as their life experiences — including dinner table talk from daddy and mommy about political hot-button issues — have taught and shaped them.

    “Objectivity” doesn’t exist.

  24. raymondmac says: Feb 9, 2017 3:06 PM

    I would like to thank the growing list of NE players who stand on principle in refusing to acknowledge the so-called prezinet

  25. lightninhopkins says: Feb 9, 2017 3:06 PM

    I can’t blame them. Trump basically thinks all urban blacks are animals.

  26. horsepedlr says: Feb 9, 2017 3:08 PM

    racist jerk

  27. stipez says: Feb 9, 2017 3:10 PM

    They should go or not go as a team, uncomfortable as it might be. Unfortunately, the coach and team leader are going.

  28. redlikethepig says: Feb 9, 2017 3:11 PM

    Perhaps if Jefferson Beauregard “Jeff” Sessions III was on hand to greet the boys they’d feel more welcomed?

  29. stipez says: Feb 9, 2017 3:13 PM

    If you can spell “conscientious objector” you don’t have to go.

  30. chadsmith013 says: Feb 9, 2017 3:14 PM

    i love all the people who claim trump is racist..

    they have absolutely no proof..none…they are going by what the media tells them

    #sheeples

  31. maust1013 says: Feb 9, 2017 3:14 PM

    ” And as the bright line between political stances are drawn, it could be more complicated for Belichick and Brady to keep everyone on the same page.”

    Meh, Brady and Hightower didn’t seem to hold it against the guys that went last time. Haven’t there been enough examples of New England rising above the noise for it to be a given yet? The only page that gets paid attention to in Foxborough is the one with the winning game plan on it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!