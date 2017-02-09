Add LeGarrette Blount to Patriots’ list of conscientious objectors

For a team which preaches teamwork and unity, the Patriots are in the middle of a pretty clear divide.
Running back LeGarrette Blount is the latest to say he’d pass on the traditional trip to the White House, telling the Rich Eisen Show he wasn’t comfortable with visiting President Donald Trump.
“I will not be going to the White House,” Blount said. “I don’t feel welcome in that house. I’ll leave it at that.”
So far, we know Martellus Bennett, Devin McCourty, Dont’a Hightower and Chris Long won’t be making the trip, and running back James White didn’t sound too fond of the idea himself.
At some point, it might be Bill Belichick and Tom Brady out there playing catch in the Rose Garden.
And as long as we’re calling the roll, every Patriots player who does an interview this offseason will be asked if he’s going. And as the bright line between political stances are drawn, it could be more complicated for Belichick and Brady to keep everyone on the same page.
Good for him. Anyway, it appears BB doesn’t force these events on his team and allows them to make their own conscious decisions.
No one seemed to mind when Brady didn’t go to the White House when Obama was President.
When listing players not going to the White House, shouldn’t you mention that Dont’a Hightower didn’t go when Obama was the president either? so he’s not skipping because it’s Trump. Not really being fair with the facts here.
Maybe these guys should take the opportunity to meet with the Prez before passing judgement on a man they’ve never met
How many of these guys do you think actually voted in the election? Yet suddenly have some sort of moral discrepancy with taking an opportunity to visit the white house?
Man, can you image if someone did this when Obama was president ? You bunch of Racist !!
I think it’s a bad move by the players. It’s not political. It’s tradition, and the office. I don’t recall Brady saying anything other than he had some conflicts when he did not make the trip two years ago. Whether he did or he didn’t, he did not make a public display of himself over the issue. I’m kind of wondering why Blount said he did not feel welcome at the White House. Is some of this left over discomfort from a hostile campaign and the exit of the first African American President? Or is it a BLM issue? Or is it just the traditional racial divide incited by Democrats?
Remember when PFT mocked those who declined to visit Obama’s White House? Good times.
I’m starting to think this trip might not happen.
Kraft should just invite to the ring ceremony.
They should go or not go as a team, uncomfortable as it might be. Unfortunately, the coach and team leader are going.
” And as the bright line between political stances are drawn, it could be more complicated for Belichick and Brady to keep everyone on the same page.”
Meh, Brady and Hightower didn’t seem to hold it against the guys that went last time. Haven’t there been enough examples of New England rising above the noise for it to be a given yet? The only page that gets paid attention to in Foxborough is the one with the winning game plan on it.