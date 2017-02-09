Add LeGarrette Blount to Patriots’ list of conscientious objectors

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 9, 2017, 2:46 PM EST

For a team which preaches teamwork and unity, the Patriots are in the middle of a pretty clear divide.

Running back LeGarrette Blount is the latest to say he’d pass on the traditional trip to the White House, telling the Rich Eisen Show he wasn’t comfortable with visiting President Donald Trump.

“I will not be going to the White House,” Blount said. “I don’t feel welcome in that house. I’ll leave it at that.”

So far, we know Martellus Bennett, Devin McCourty, Dont’a Hightower and Chris Long won’t be making the trip, and running back James White didn’t sound too fond of the idea himself.

At some point, it might be Bill Belichick and Tom Brady out there playing catch in the Rose Garden.

And as long as we’re calling the roll, every Patriots player who does an interview this offseason will be asked if he’s going. And as the bright line between political stances are drawn, it could be more complicated for Belichick and Brady to keep everyone on the same page.