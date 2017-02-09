Another Falcons assistant joining Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 9, 2017, 12:40 PM EST

The Falcons didn’t want to let new 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan pillage their coaching staff, but he just added another former co-worker.

Via Alex Marvez of the Sporting News, offensive assistant Mike LaFleur is going to San Francisco as Shanahan’s wide receivers coach.

The Falcons also lost his brother Matt LaFleur (previously the Falcons quarterbacks coach), but he went to the Rams to be offensive coordinator for Sean McVay.

Falcons running backs coach Bobby Turner is also making the move west, even though the Falcons were previously thought to want to retain him.