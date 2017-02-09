 Skip to content

Another Falcons assistant joining Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 9, 2017, 12:40 PM EST
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 20: Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan looks on during a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 20, 2015 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Falcons didn’t want to let new 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan pillage their coaching staff, but he just added another former co-worker.

Via Alex Marvez of the Sporting News, offensive assistant Mike LaFleur is going to San Francisco as Shanahan’s wide receivers coach.

The Falcons also lost his brother Matt LaFleur (previously the Falcons quarterbacks coach), but he went to the Rams to be offensive coordinator for Sean McVay.

Falcons running backs coach Bobby Turner is also making the move west, even though the Falcons were previously thought to want to retain him.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Atlanta Falcons, Home, Rumor Mill
3 Responses to “Another Falcons assistant joining Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco”
  1. NFLexpert says: Feb 9, 2017 12:43 PM

    See you back in the SB, maybe never, Falcons…

  2. saints12013 says: Feb 9, 2017 12:56 PM

    If the Giants get a running game going, they should be in the Super Bowl next year.

    If Minnesota cuts AP, N.Y. would be the perfect place.

  3. jerrysglassescleaner says: Feb 9, 2017 12:59 PM

    F-fans
    A-always
    L-left
    C-counting
    O-on
    N-next
    S-season

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!